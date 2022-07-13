© 2022 WYPR
In "Inheritance," Baynard Woods confronts the burden of whiteness

Published July 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT
Woods_Baynard_Author_wide-crop_J.M. Giordano Credit.png
Baynard Woods is an author and freelance journalist whose previous book was "I Got A Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad," co-written with Brandon Soderberg. (photo by J.M Giordano)

Now, we turn to the Baltimore-based author and journalist Baynard Woods. His last book, written with Brandon Soderberg, was a chronicle of corruption in the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force. It’s called I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Corrupt Police Squad.

Woods_Inheritance_9780306924194_HC.jpeg
Published by Legacy Lit Books/Grand Central Publishing

His latest book is a memoir that chronicles his reckoning with the legacy of his own family’s moral corruption as slave holders in South Carolina, and how he has tried to come to grips with his own culpability in advancing, however unwittingly, white supremacy. It’s an unflinching exploration of how an anti-racist attempts to reconcile the racist past of his family and people he was close to.

It's called Inheritance: An Autobiography of Whiteness. 

Baynard Woods joins us on Zoom.

