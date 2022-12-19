Johns Hopkins University last month unveiled an architectural sketch for a new facility it plans to build and name for Henrietta Lacks, a Black cancer patient whose cells became the first in the world to replicate outside her body — considered by many a medical miracle.

Lacks’ cells — HeLa cells — supported early vaccine development, among other scientific advancements. But the miracle was one she didn’t know about before her death in 1951 because the Hopkins doctors who treated her cervical cancer didn’t seek her consent before sampling her cells for research, as is standard practice today.

“Many of the most important advancements and discoveries in medicine have come as a result of Henrietta Lacks’ ‘immortal’ cells,” Theodore DeWeese, CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said in a statement. “We are confident that the plans we shared today for a state-of-the-art science building honoring Mrs. Lacks will increase our opportunity to partner with our patients and the community.”

The 34,000-square-foot building under development at the corner of Ashland and Rutland avenues in East Baltimore will adjoin Deering Hall, a historic structure that houses the university’s Berman Institute of Bioethics. It will have research and classroom space as well as meeting space intended for community use.

...This story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Johns Hopkins unveils architectural sketch for new Henrietta Lacks science building

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.