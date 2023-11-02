Maryland officials band together to reduce racial disparities in incarceration

It’s the highest disparity of any state in the union: about 30 percent of Maryland’s residents are African-American. Yet African Americans are 71 percent of those behind bars.

A new partnership between the Maryland Attorney General and Maryland Public Defender, called the "Maryland Equitable Justice Collaborative," takes aim at reducing mass incarceration of African Americans in Maryland.

We speak with Attorney General Anthony Brown and Public Defender Natasha Dartigue about the MEJC's goals.

The MEJC will hold a public forum on November 6th in Baltimore. Details here.