Gov. Moore names 400+ communities for state program to close racial wealth gap

The Baltimore Banner | By Brenda Wintrode ,
Pam Wood
Published June 20, 2025 at 10:25 AM EDT
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’ll pardon thousands more people with cannabis convictions and prioritize funding for communities harmed by racist government policies. (Brenda Wintrode/The Baltimore Banner)
Brenda Wintrode
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’ll pardon thousands more people with cannabis convictions and prioritize funding for communities harmed by racist government policies.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he’ll pardon thousands more people with cannabis convictions and prioritize funding for communities harmed by racist government policies, part of his effort to close the state’s racial wealth gap.

The Democrat made his announcement on Juneteenth, a federal holiday memorializing the end of slavery, at a Black church in Cambridge renowned as a meeting hub for civil rights activists in the 1960s.

Thursday’s announcement comes on the heels of Moore’s vetoing a bill that would have set up a commission to study reparations, angering allies in the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland and setting up an override fight the next time lawmakers return to Annapolis.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Gov. Moore names 400+ communities for state program to close racial wealth gap

