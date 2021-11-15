© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Dismantling America's system of residential caste

Published November 15, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST
MH Sheryll Cashin

When millions of African Americans moved from the rural south to northern cities, exclusionary zoning and restrictive covenants worked to constrain their space. Over time, these practices evolved into lending discrimination and then into urban renewal projects that displaced Black communities.

Georgetown law professor Sheryll Cashin argues that geography is central to the American residential caste system. Her latest book "White Space, Black Hood," and she'll be speaking about it on Thursday at an event hosted by the Enoch Pratt Free Library and OSI-Baltimore.

Links:
It’s Time to Dismantle America’s Residential Caste System
How Larry Hogan Kept Blacks in Baltimore Segregated and Poor

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordhousingRed Lineracial disparitiesRedlining
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie