Dismantling America's system of residential caste

When millions of African Americans moved from the rural south to northern cities, exclusionary zoning and restrictive covenants worked to constrain their space. Over time, these practices evolved into lending discrimination and then into urban renewal projects that displaced Black communities.

Georgetown law professor Sheryll Cashin argues that geography is central to the American residential caste system. Her latest book "White Space, Black Hood," and she'll be speaking about it on Thursday at an event hosted by the Enoch Pratt Free Library and OSI-Baltimore.

