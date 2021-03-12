-
The science journal Neuron published a paper in July on the underrepresentation of African Americans in brain research, specifically in genomic studies…
-
“This is My Brave, Baltimore” is an evening of storytelling meant to erase the stigma surrounding conversations of mental illness ... one personal story…
-
Elizabeth Wexler stands at a chalkboard at the Baltimore City Police Training Academy while 50 cadets look on. She draws a large "T" and asks the class to…
-
For Tanya Phillips, mental illness made it hard for her to work or to be around others. Then she connected with B’More Clubhouse, a community that focused…
-
It’s estimated that there are about 4,000 people in Maryland prisons with a diagnosable mental illness. A new, controversial report from the Treatment…