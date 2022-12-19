Psychologist Dr. La Keita Carter on coping with seasonal depression

Now, a conversation about maintaining our mental health in this holiday season to be jolly.

The thing is, not everybody feels jolly, despite one song’s assertion that it’s the most wonderful time of the year. With the days becoming shorter, and the pressures that the holidays can bring, it can be a challenge keeping things in perspective and staying psychologically healthy.

Joining Tom now is Dr. La Keita Carter. She’s a psychologist and the vice president of the board of directors of the Black Mental Health Alliance. She’s the owner of the Institute for HEALing, a wellness agency that provides comprehensive and culturally sensitive mental health treatment.

Dr. La Keita Carter joins us on Zoom…

We welcome your questions and comments. Call us: 410.662.8780. Email us at: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR