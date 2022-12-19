© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

Psychologist Dr. La Keita Carter on coping with seasonal depression

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published December 19, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST
La Keita Carter_PsyD_3_WIDE CROP.png
Dr. La Keita Carter is a licensed psychologist and the owner of the Institute for HEALing in Owings Mills. She’s also the vice president of the Board of Directors of the Black Mental Health Alliance. (photo credit La Keita Carter)

Now, a conversation about maintaining our mental health in this holiday season to be jolly.

The thing is, not everybody feels jolly, despite one song’s assertion that it’s the most wonderful time of the year. With the days becoming shorter, and the pressures that the holidays can bring, it can be a challenge keeping things in perspective and staying psychologically healthy.

Joining Tom now is Dr. La Keita Carter. She’s a psychologist and the vice president of the board of directors of the Black Mental Health Alliance. She’s the owner of the Institute for HEALing, a wellness agency that provides comprehensive and culturally sensitive mental health treatment.

Dr. La Keita Carter joins us on Zoom…

We welcome your questions and comments. Call us: 410.662.8780. Email us at: [email protected] Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMental IllnessBlack Mental Health Alliance
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Supervisory Producer.
See stories by Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak