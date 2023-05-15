Loneliness is on the rise. What can men can do to feel connected?

One in five Americans report experiencing mental illness, according to the National Institutes of Health. That's equivalent to approximately 55 million Americans.

But there are significant barriers to accessing mental health treatment, including stigma and cost of care.

Darius Sanders is Senior Clinical Social Worker and Therapist in the Outpatient Psychiatric Mental Health Program at the Kennedy Krieger Institute. He joined us to talk about loneliness and what is keeping men from accessing mental healthcare.

Then, a group of dapper motorcycle enthusiasts are taking to the streets in support of men’s health. Ethan Pritchard and Tim Bernstein are two of the organizers behind Baltimore's Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride. On May 21, 2023, in cities across the world, local motorcyclists are set to ride their bikes to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men's mental health.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact Maryland’s crisis hotline by calling 2-1-1 and pressing option 1 or texting 898-211.

Calling 988 will connect callers directly to the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline which encompasses all behavioral crisis services, to include all mental health and substance use.

More resources can be found at NAMIMD.org.