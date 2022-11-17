© 2022 WYPR
20th Anniversary Background
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Who are over-the-counter hearing aids right for? Plus, the potential of magic mushrooms to lift depression

Published November 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM EST
Mh Hearing aids
Rick Bowmer/AP
/
AP
Chelle Wyatt holds her hearing aid Friday, April 15, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Hearing aids are now available to purchase without a doctor’s visit. Who is best suited for an over-the-counter hearing aid? Will a broader market lead to lower costs? We speak with Dr. Frank Lin, professor of otolaryngology, who directs the Johns Hopkins Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health.

Plus, can magic mushrooms to lift severe depression? We speak with Dr. Sandeep Nayak of the Johns Hopkins Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research about psilocybin and its potential for treating mood disorders.

Read more:
What to know before buying over-the-counter hearing aids
The FDA got it right with hearing aids. Updating Medicare coverage is next
Psychedelic mushroom dose can treat stubborn depression, trial suggests

Tags
On The Record On the RecordWYPR ProgramsHealthMental Illness
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie