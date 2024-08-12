What is important to today's teenagers? We hear from students around Baltimore.

Rising seniors in several local high schools join Midday to discuss the issues they think are important as they prepare to cross into adulthood. The panel discusses bullying, mental illness, academic support, school safety and where these young people see themselves in our chaotic world.

Shawn Ware is a 17-year-old at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. She lives in the McElderry Park neighborhood and is an Honor student

Laila Gheis attends the Bryn Mawr School in Roland Park. The 17-year-old is set to be the leader of a student group advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion at her school.

Lamont Clark is a senior at Dulaney High School in Timonium. Clark, 16, says he is intent on studying mechanical engineering as an undergraduate before continuing his studies in the field of cybersecurity.

After the panel, WYPR reporter Bri Hatch joined the program to discuss the student's thoughts, and the latest education news.

Both county and city public schools launched new weapon detection systems in the past year. Baltimore City Public Schools began to transition to a new AI-based weapons detection system in May.

Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University is also employing new security policy. This Fall, students on the universities campuses will see a handful of armed police officers of the new university force.

