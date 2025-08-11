2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

What do you need to know as your child gets ready to return to school? Dr. Ashanti Woods answers your questions.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 11, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

Midday on Kids welcomes back Dr. Ashanti Woods, an award-winning pediatrician at Mercy Family Care Physicians in Baltimore, to the show.

A disturbing report that was recently released by the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia warns that mental health challenges, obesity, and infant and child mortality are all on the rise in the United States.

Woods will take your questions about your kids, and how to keep them healthy and thriving.

What do you need to know about vaccines? With school starting soon, vaccination rates for children are still lower than pre-COVID levels, although MD’s rates are slightly higher than the national average.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
