Young people are struggling with mental health. What can be done?
Many young people report experiencing depression and anxiety and struggling with identity and purpose. Dr. Charissa Cheah is here to help.
Cheah is a professor of psychology at University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She directs the Culture, Child and Adolescent Development Lab at UMBC and she serves as the President of the Society for Research on Adolescents, an international organization of scholars who support study in the field.