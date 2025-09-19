2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Zeke Cohen on potential expansion of city bus service, and updates on Baltimore's crisis response after calls for change.

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey spoke with transportation advocates outside City Hall ahead of a state budget presentation on September 15, 2025.
Daniel Zawodny, The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen and City Councilman Ryan Dorsey spoke with transportation advocates outside City Hall ahead of a state budget presentation on September 15, 2025.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday every month to gives us a look at the happenings inside City Hall.

Today, will Baltimore receive funds to expand Maryland Transit administration bus service? City leaders urged state transportation officials to prioritize that funding in their plans for the next half decade. Cohen provides an update.

Plus, a series of police shootings of Baltimore residents experiencing mental health crisis launched a deeper look into the city's crisis response programs. Months after those tragedies, what changes have been enacted?

And the council is taking at look at whether the city's largest educational and medical institutions should make more into the budget. Community organizers say the current PILOT (payments-in-lieu-of-taxes) agreement sets the payments too low.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPRCity Council President Zeke CohenZeke CohenCity HallMental Illness
