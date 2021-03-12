-
Today we’re focusing in on people who are confronting some of Baltimore's most ingrained issues head on through the power of art. Baltimore is known for…
On this episode of Life in the Balance, guest host, Jamyla Krempel, explores getting by in Baltimore in 2019. Why are so many working families struggling…
Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center is the busiest in the country – this is where the Air Force sends medical professionals to train before deploying. In…
Have you ever had a mentor? Have you ever been a mentor? In either case, mentorship can be a powerful experience for everyone involved.Today on the show…
5.6% of people in Baltimore City find themselves unemployed. A few years ago, Diane was one of them. She had a series of personal struggles that left her…
Baltimore's nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $606 million industry supporting more than 15,000 full-time jobs and generating $54.5 million in local…
On this episode of Life in the Balance, we meet Ausar Daniels, a Baltimore activist who believes that the way we interact with food can change everything.…
Today on the show, we meet Shakia Dawkins – a young Mom who was feeling a little lost – until she found Civic Works Green Career Center.We'll learn how…
It's September – back to school time for a lot of kids, and for some adults, including Mrs. Anna Harris, a 73-year-old woman in pursuit of her GED. On…
As we approach one year since Life in the Balance premiered, we're revisting our very first episode: we meet Danny Miller, a man sentenced to thirty years…