Encore Edition: A Decade Behind Bars: The Reality of Life Post-Incarceration

As we approach one year since Life in the Balance premiered, we're revisting our very first episode: we meet Danny Miller, a man sentenced to thirty years in prison at the age of seventeen after a fight with a friend turned deadly. When he gets out early on parol, he struggles to find a job in a society that seems more determined than ever to keep him on the sidelines. Host Aaron Henkin listens to Danny's life story - along with a panel of experts on post-incarceration - and asks, how and why does a man find himself in this situation, and what can we do to help?