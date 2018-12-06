Poetic Justice: Activism, Equity, and the Arts

Baltimore's nonprofit arts and culture sector is a $606 million industry supporting more than 15,000 full-time jobs and generating $54.5 million in local and state revenue.

But just how accessible are these artistic jobs? Who is benefiting from our thriving cultural sector – are the arts equitable? These are some of the questions we’ll be discussing today.

We’ll also be discussing how the arts – especially poetry – can be a tool for activism. We’ll be speaking with a number of local poets and performers who are using their art specifically for the purposes of social engagement and activism.

Guests on this show include:

Lady Brion, Cultural Curator for Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (LBS), a grassroots think-tank which advances the public policy interest of Black people, in Baltimore, through: youth leadership development, political advocacy, and autonomous intellectual innovation.

Naliyah Kaya, Ph.D., Coordinator & Instructor, TOTUS Spoken Word Experience.

Mykell Hatcher-McLarin, former TOTUS student, poet.

Jeannie Howe, Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance Executive Director.