Finding Confidence in Clothes

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published January 2, 2019 at 4:44 PM EST
5.6% of people in Baltimore City find themselves unemployed. A few years ago, Diane was one of them. She had a series of personal struggles that left her feeling like finding a job was next-to-impossible. We’ll spend the first part of our show getting to know Diane – and then we’ll zoom out and learn more about the non-profit that helped get her back on her feet. We’ll also ask questions about how and why a person finds themselves unemployed – and just how difficult it can be to find stable employment after a personal setback.

Meredith Spear, Suited to Succeed’s Board Treasurer. 

Jason Perkins-Cohen, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Employment Development

