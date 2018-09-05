Never too Late: Adult Education and Literacy

It's September – back to school time for a lot of kids, and for some adults, including Mrs. Anna Harris, a 73-year-old woman in pursuit of her GED. On this episode, we confront some of the sobering statistics surrounding education in Baltimore and learn more about Learning is for Tomorrow, or LIFT, an organization that believes in the limitless potential of adult learners.

Guests on this episode include:

Mark Pettis, Executive Director, LIFT.

Tara Brown, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland, College of Education.