Never too Late: Adult Education and Literacy

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published September 5, 2018 at 2:16 PM EDT
Learning is for Tomorrow
It's September – back to school time for a lot of kids, and for some adults, including Mrs. Anna Harris, a 73-year-old woman in pursuit of her GED. On this episode, we confront some of the sobering statistics surrounding education in Baltimore and learn more about Learning is for Tomorrow, or LIFT, an organization that believes in the limitless potential of adult learners. 

Guests on this episode include: 

Mark Pettis, Executive Director, LIFT. 

 Tara Brown, Assistant Professor, University of Maryland, College of Education.

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
