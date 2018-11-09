Restoring Communities through Urban Agriculture and Health Initiatives

On this episode of Life in the Balance, we meet Ausar Daniels, a Baltimore activist who believes that the way we interact with food can change everything.

With 228,000 households in Maryland considered food insecure, the risk of chronic disease is high. We’ll talk with health policy officials and advisors to better understand the detrimental effects of poor nutrition.

Ausar Daniels, 2017 Open Society Institute Fellow, a speaker and advocate for healthy eating, and founder of Greater Mondawmin Empowerment Project (GMEP).

Kamala Green, Director of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Baltimore City Health Department.

Holly Freishtat, Food Policy Director for Baltimore City.

Caitlin Misiaszek, Program Officer with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for a Livable Future (CLF).