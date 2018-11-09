© 2021 WYPR
Restoring Communities through Urban Agriculture and Health Initiatives

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published November 9, 2018 at 9:53 AM EST
On this episode of Life in the Balance, we meet Ausar Daniels, a Baltimore activist who believes that the way we interact with food can change everything. 

With 228,000 households in Maryland considered food insecure, the risk of chronic disease is high. We’ll talk with health policy officials and advisors to better understand the detrimental effects of poor nutrition. 

Ausar Daniels, 2017 Open Society Institute Fellow, a speaker and advocate for healthy eating, and founder of Greater Mondawmin Empowerment Project (GMEP).

Kamala Green, Director of Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Baltimore City Health Department

Holly Freishtat, Food Policy Director for Baltimore City.

Caitlin Misiaszek, Program Officer with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for a Livable Future (CLF).

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
