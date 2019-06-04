© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs

Finding Healing through the Arts

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published June 4, 2019 at 3:09 PM EDT
58374987_2201464949916214_639417405130407936_n.jpg
Force: upsettingrapeculture/Facebook
/

Today we’re focusing in on people who are confronting some of Baltimore's most ingrained issues head on through the power of art.  Baltimore is known for its thriving artistic scene and many artists are serving a dual purpose – as both artists and healers - through aesthetic expression they are quite literally restoring people and communities. 

Guests on this show include:

Mallory Van Fossen, a trauma informed therapist, Associate Professor in Notre Dame of Maryland University’s Art Therapy program, and former President of the Maryland Art Therapy Association.

Meryam Bouadjemi, Co-Producer of the documentary Charm City.

Charnell Covert, a community organizer and collective member at FORCE:upsetting rape culture, holistic artivist, educator at Towson State University, and wounded healer. 

Amy Tenney, the Director and Music Therapist for RICH in Music.

Tags

ProgramsLife in the BalanceWYPR ProgramsLife in the Balance
Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
See stories by Aaron Henkin
Related Content
Load More