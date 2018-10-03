A New Life and A Green Career

Today on the show, we meet Shakia Dawkins – a young Mom who was feeling a little lost – until she found Civic Works Green Career Center.

We'll learn how the green economy is offering new opportunities to city residents and how a focus on job training and resiliency can truly change a person’s life.

We’ll also discuss the future of sustainability and conservationism in our state – and how a focus on Green Careers can be a benefit for both our economy and our environment.

Guests on this show include:

Shakia Dawkins, Scientist-in-Training at KCI Technologies and Civic Works Green Careers Graduate

Eli Allen, Director of Civic Works’ Baltimore Center for Green Careers

Jennifer Cotting, Interim Director, University of Maryland Environmental Finance Center

Medessa Burian, Program Manager, Municipal Online Stormwater Training (MOST) Center

Mike Hunninghake, Program Manager, Sustainable Maryland