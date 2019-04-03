On this episode of Life in the Balance, guest host, Jamyla Krempel, explores getting by in Baltimore in 2019. Why are so many working families struggling to pay their bills? We'll meet a housekeeping manager and local activist, Doreen Hicks. She's worked up to four jobs just cover basic necesssities. Are we solving the root causes of poverty or just responding to it's symptoms? We'll discuss the 2018 ALICE report (ALICE stands for "Asset limited, Income Constrained, Employed") with the President of the United Way and learn more about GEDCO, a local non-profit trying to fill in the gaps for families in need.

Doreen Hicks, Housekeeping Manager and leader with United Workers.

Franklyn Baker, President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland.

Nichole Battle, Chief Executive Officer of GEDCO.

