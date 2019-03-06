© 2021 WYPR
Gun Violence as a Public Health Crisis

WYPR - 88.1 FM Baltimore | By Aaron Henkin
Published March 6, 2019 at 4:34 PM EST
Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center is the busiest in the country – this is where the Air Force sends medical professionals to train before deploying. In other words, the conditions in Baltimore City aren’t so different from a war zone.

What are we doing to address this ongoing crisis? Some say it’s time to start looking at gun violence as a public health issue. That’s the angle we’re taking on this show. And we’re talking with the folks who are at the front lines – working in Shock Trauma – in Annapolis – and at John Hopkins’ renowned School of public health.

Guests on this show include:

David Ross, Violence Intervention Program Case Manager at Center for Injury Prevention and Policy, Shock Trauma, University of Maryland Medical Center.

Delegate Brooke Lierman, representative for District 46 in Baltimore City. 

Daniel Webster, Bloomberg Professor of American Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. 

Aaron Henkin
Aaron creates and produces original radio programs for WYPR. His current project is the neighborhood documentary series, Out of the Blocks, which earned the 2018 national Edward R Murrow Award. His past work includes the long-running weekly cultural program, The Signal, and the Smithsonian Folkways Recordings series, Tapestry of the Times. Aaron's stories have aired nationally on NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered, PRI’s Studio 360, & The World.
