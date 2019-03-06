Gun Violence as a Public Health Crisis

Baltimore's Shock Trauma Center is the busiest in the country – this is where the Air Force sends medical professionals to train before deploying. In other words, the conditions in Baltimore City aren’t so different from a war zone.

What are we doing to address this ongoing crisis? Some say it’s time to start looking at gun violence as a public health issue. That’s the angle we’re taking on this show. And we’re talking with the folks who are at the front lines – working in Shock Trauma – in Annapolis – and at John Hopkins’ renowned School of public health.

Guests on this show include:

David Ross, Violence Intervention Program Case Manager at Center for Injury Prevention and Policy, Shock Trauma, University of Maryland Medical Center.

Delegate Brooke Lierman, representative for District 46 in Baltimore City.

Daniel Webster, Bloomberg Professor of American Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.