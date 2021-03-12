-
Last month, an audit found that Youth Works, Baltimore’s summer youth jobs program for roughly 8,000 young people, was riddled with problems and in danger…
-
Baltimore City Council passed three resolutions last night calling for the immediate reunification of families on the US-Mexico border, monthly meetings…
-
Last week Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh introduced multiple charter amendments to the city council for review. Yesterday Pugh withdrew all but one…
-
Five bills were introduced at Monday night’s Baltimore City Council meeting that would bring major changes to the city’s charter. WYPR’s Dominique Maria…
-
Two months ago Mayor Catherine Pugh said Baltimore’s Department of Transportation would begin in June to crack down on drivers who let themselves get…
-
District Three City Councilman Ryan Dorsey and the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition unveiled a charter amendment that calls for an independent inspector…
-
Baltimore City Council President Jack Young will introduce a resolution at Monday night's city council meeting to hold a hearing on Baltimore City Public…
-
City Councilman Brandon Scott is to introduce legislation at tonight’s city council meeting requiring each city agency to study whether their policies are…