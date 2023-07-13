City Council to question agencies on Brooklyn Homes shooting

We begin with the latest in the investigation into the shooting at the Brooklyn Homes over the July 4 weekend that left two people dead and 28 others, mostly teenagers, injured.

A 17-year-old is being held without bond in connection to the shooting, after video of him allegedly pulling a gun out of a backpack surfaced on social media. The teenager’s lawyers says the gun was a toy.

The Baltimore Sun reports that in the charging documents against the teen, police speculate that at least three people fired weapons. Gun casings found at the scene suggest as many as 12 different guns were used in the attack at a party which was attended by hundreds of people in the Brooklyn community.

Joining Tom is Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway. He represents the 4th District and he chairs the Public Safety and Government Operations Committee, which will hold a hearing later today to assess how various city agencies responded to the event that is likely the worst mass shooting in the history of our city.

The Committee will hold an oversight hearing tonight at 5:00 in the City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of Baltimore City Hall.

Courtesy Photo Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway

