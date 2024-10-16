Baltimore City is set to vote on Question H. What is it?

Baltimore City's charter is a foundational document dictating how the city is run, similar to how the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution sets the responsibilities and limits of the federal government.

And like the U.S. Constitution, the city charter is not easy to amend. Amendments need to be voted on and receive majority support at the polls to pass.

This year, voters in Baltimore City are set to consider several charter amendments. Midday is taking a deep dive into these important ballot questions.

Question H, if passed, would reduce the size of the City Council from 14 district seats to eight. Proponents say with Baltimore shrinking, the city council should shrink, too. Opponents of Question H, including Mayor Brandon Scott, argue a small city council would be more easily influenced by lobbyist and political action committees (PACs).

We discuss the question at hand with Dayvon Love, Director of Public Policy for Leaders of Beautiful Struggle, and Jovani Paterson, Chairman of The People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Listen in to today’s episode from 12-1pm. Audio will be posted here following the program.