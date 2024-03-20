© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

City Council President Nick Mosby makes his case for re-election

By Tom Hall,
Tom HallSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 20, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
In today’s installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidateswe speak with City Council President Nick Mosby about his reelection run.

Mosby was first elected to the city council in 2011, but then served in the Maryland State House until returning as council president in December 2020.

The Council President’s handling of his family’s personal finances came under legal scrutiny in February. Will Baltimore vote to return him to office in May?

Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
