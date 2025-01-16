The Baltimore City Council has new members. How will Zac Blanchard, Jermaine Jones approach the job?

Last Monday, Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen, flanked by members of the Council, announced some of the bills that are being introduced in the early days of the Council’s new term. There are four new faces on the council who will have their say on city issues.

Today, we speak to two of the freshman members. Zac Blanchard represents the 11th district, and Jermaine Jones is District 12’s new representative.

Next Tuesday, Council President Cohen is set to join Midday to discuss the year ahead.