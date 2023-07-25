© 2023 WYPR
Midday

Checking-in with Baltimore City Councilmembers

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
Two members of the Baltimore City Council join Tom to discuss issues affecting our city.

Councilmember Eric Costello represents the 11th District in central west Baltimore, while Councilmember Phylicia Porter represents District 10 in south Baltimore.

What did the Council learn in its hearing on the city’s response to the mass shooting at the Brooklyn Homes, and what further information do they hope to learn when they hold another hearing in mid-September? Will the Council approve the nomination of Richard Worley to be the new chief of the Baltimore Police Department? And will the organizers of Artscape be able to satisfy the logistical concerns of some major players in time to pull-off a large festival in just a few weeks?

Want to join our conversation? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

City CouncilBrooklyn Day shooting
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Malarie Pinkard-Pierre
Malarie is Midday's Editorial Producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
