Councilman John Bullock reacts to fatal police shooting of arabber in his West Baltimore district

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published June 24, 2025 at 12:05 PM EDT
Image from the body camera footage released on June 23, 2025, by the Baltimore Police Department
Yesterday, the Baltimore Police Department released body camera video of the police-involved shooting that occurred in West Baltimore on June 17. A 36-year-old named Bilal "B.J." Abdullah was killed during a gunfire exchange with police. One of the officers involved in the shooting, Devin Yancy, was shot in the foot and has been released from the hospital.

Abdullah was a well-known arabber, which is a produce vendors who sell goods from horse-drawn wagons in Baltimore.

Baltimore City Councilman John Bullock, who represents the Upton area where the shooting took place, joins Midday to share his response to the incident.

