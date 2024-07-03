In photos: Aaliyah Day commemorates one year since Brooklyn Day shooting
1 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 1.jpeg
Krystal Gonzalez hugs Marcus Collins. Collins says he never knew Aaliyah Gonzalez but was touched by her story and attended "Aaliyah Day" in support because “it’s the right thing to do.”
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
2 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 2.jpeg
Rashon Shelborne, Jr poses for a picture after playing a game of basketball in remembrance of his younger sister, Aaliyah Gonzalez. She was one of the two people killed during Brooklyn Day on July 2, 2023.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
3 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 3.jpeg
Aaliyah Gonzalez's family members pose for a picture. From left to right: Kathy Shepperson, grandmother, John Young, uncle and Karin Young, aunt.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
4 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 4.jpeg
Pink, lilac and white balloons adorned the basketball court during "Aaliyah Day" at Sawmill Park in Glen Burnie, Maryland.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
5 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 5.jpeg
Aaliyah Day took place at Sawmill Creek Park in Glen Burnie.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
6 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 6.jpeg
Event goers remembered the life of Aaliyah Gonzalez through activities such as a basketball tournament and a concert by local artists.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
7 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 7.jpeg
Event goers played in a basketball tournament. “It’s about showing unity in the community,” said Rashon Shelborne, Aaliyah’s older brother.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
8 of 8 — brooklyn homes anniversary 8.jpeg
Krystal Gonzalez, mom to Aaliyah, said Aaliyah Day is about celebrating the life of her daughter who was killed during Brooklyn Day, an annual cookout that turned deadly on July 2, 2023.
Wambui Kamau / WYPR
On July 2nd 2023, Baltimore experienced one of its worst mass shootings to date. Gunfire erupted at an annual cookout resulting in two deaths and 28 injuries. On Tuesday, community members gathered for healing and wellness at Brooklyn Homes and in Glen Burnie.
Take a look at how family, friends and community members came together on the one year anniversary of a tragic incident that rattled a community to its core.