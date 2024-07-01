© 2024 WYPR
Midday

A year after tragedy, a south Baltimore community looks forward

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 1, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Last October, community volunteers fill wheelbarrows with soil destined for new flower beds in the south Baltimore neighborhood. The Brooklyn Healing Day event was organized by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement 3 months after the violence seen on Brooklyn Day.
J.M. Giordano, The Baltimore Banner
Friends and family remembered 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez, who died during the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting in July, at a recent ceremony.

One year ago, violence ripped through a cool summer night meant to celebrate Baltimore's neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Five people have been charged with gun crimes and other charges, including attempted first-degree murder, related to the Brooklyn Day shooting. Four people have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who represents the district encompassing Brooklyn, joins Midday to discuss how the community is working to move forward.

Two members of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement join Midday, as well. Mark Mason, Victim Services Associate Director and Rick Leandry, the Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response Manager, outline how city government has sought to help Brooklyn recover.

Brooklyn Day shootingHomicidesMayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
