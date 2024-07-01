A year after tragedy, a south Baltimore community looks forward

One year ago, violence ripped through a cool summer night meant to celebrate Baltimore's neighborhood of Brooklyn.

Five people have been charged with gun crimes and other charges, including attempted first-degree murder, related to the Brooklyn Day shooting. Four people have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who represents the district encompassing Brooklyn, joins Midday to discuss how the community is working to move forward.

Two members of the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement join Midday, as well. Mark Mason, Victim Services Associate Director and Rick Leandry, the Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response Manager, outline how city government has sought to help Brooklyn recover.

