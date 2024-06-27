Baltimore Police announce disciplinary actions for Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

The Baltimore Police Department’s Public Integrity Bureau on Thursday released its disciplinary report on the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting. It recommends termination of two employees — one sworn, one professional — after a nearly year-long investigation into one of the city’s worst calamities.

About a year ago, on July 2nd just after 12:30 a.m., what began as the annual Brooklyn Day celebration, turned chaotic. It involved dozens of firearms, resulting in 30 injuries and 2 fatalities. In August 2023, the Public Integrity Bureau (PIB) found the police response inadequate. The subsequent investigation identified policy and misconduct violations among 15 unnamed individuals, including one captain, two lieutenants, four sergeants, three officers and five civilians.

Of the 15 individuals investigated, 12 were found to have violated policies including neglect of duty, false statements, conduct unbecoming and failure to wear body cameras. Two individuals face termination, while the rest face pay reductions. Under state law, they may either accept the consequences or contest them through a trial board or department hearing.

The 100-page report revealed instances of “officer indifference.”BPD spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge cited Memo 24-05 as part of the department’s commitment to ensuring officers protect and serve all Baltimore communities with equity and respect.

In a statement, Police Commissioner Richard J. Worley thanked the PIB, Administrative Charging Committee (ACC) and Disciplinary Review Committee (DRC). “From Day One, it was important that we not only do a deep dive into all that happened before, during and after this tragic incident, but also hold those accountable who violated our policies and, most importantly, the public’s trust. Our Department is committed to learning from this incident and rebuilding trust with the communities we serve,” said Worley.

Since the incident, multiple people have been criminally charged though no one has been charged with murder. Eldridge said the investigation is active and ongoing. She added that BPD along with other city agencies have several events planned in the neighborhood throughout July. These include community walks and interagency coordination to prioritize city service requests in Brooklyn.