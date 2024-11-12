After Baltimore’s worst mass shooting, Brooklyn celebrates one year without a homicide

Last summer, Brooklyn bore the burden of being the site of Baltimore’s worst mass shooting after a block party turned shootout resulted in 28 people shot and two people killed.

Now, it will have a new honor: 365 days without a homicide.

The last recorded homicide was on October 1, 2023.

The Brooklyn Safe Streets office will join Park Heights, Franklin Square and the Belvedere sites who have all celebrated a similar milestone recently.

Each Safe Streets location, called a “catchment zone”, covers a few square blocks — totaling just under three miles for the 10 locations across Baltimore.

Brooklyn Homes, the site of the Brooklyn Day mass shooting on July 2nd of last year, is part of the Brooklyn catchment zone.

Safe Streets workers were on duty the night of the shooting where staffers mediated five conflicts before they escalated into gun violence, according to an after-action report released by the city last summer. In two of those conflicts, the workers believed the people involved had guns but Safe Streets employees told them to “put them away and be safe.” The shift ended at 11 p.m. at which time workers went home — gunfire erupted over an hour later.

While the workers were following procedure at the time, the incident has prompted changes with the program in how conflicts are escalated through the system. As unarmed, plain-clothes violence-mediators, city officials have repeatedly said that the program’s credibility rests in community trust and the knowledge that a conflict does not automatically get reported to the police.

While the Safe Streets program is part of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Brooklyn site is run by Catholic Charities of Baltimore.