The promise and peril of Baltimore's spy plane experiment

Sociologist Benjamin Snyder spent six years following an emerging form of policing technology: ultra-high-resolution aerial surveillance. Technology that Ross McNutt, founder of Persistent Surveillance Systems, promised would “solve otherwise unsolvable crimes.”

In his new book, “Spy Plane: Inside Baltimore’s Surveillance Experiment,” Snyder exposes the promise and peril of high-tech policing. Snyder will speak about his book at Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse in Baltimore on December 10th.

