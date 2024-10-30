© 2024 WYPR
On The Record

The promise and peril of Baltimore's spy plane experiment

By Sheilah Kast,
Maureen Harvie
Published October 30, 2024 at 9:07 AM EDT
Cover courtesy University of California Press
Cover courtesy University of California Press

Sociologist Benjamin Snyder spent six years following an emerging form of policing technology: ultra-high-resolution aerial surveillance. Technology that Ross McNutt, founder of Persistent Surveillance Systems, promised would “solve otherwise unsolvable crimes.”

In his new book, “Spy Plane: Inside Baltimore’s Surveillance Experiment,” Snyder exposes the promise and peril of high-tech policing. Snyder will speak about his book at Red Emma's Bookstore Coffeehouse in Baltimore on December 10th.

Baltimore’s “Spy Plane” Was Ruled Unconstitutional in 2021. So Why Did One Murder Case Go to Trial Years Later?

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is Senior Supervising Producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
