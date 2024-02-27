A group of teens and young adults have been indicted on charges related to dozens of carjackings, nine commercial burglaries, ATM theft, shootings and a murder all committed over a 13-month span, authorities said Tuesday.

The group, four adults and two juveniles, committed at least nine commercial robberies and 35 armed carjackings throughout the Baltimore area, mostly from April 2022 to March 2023. An attempted carjacking of a ride-share driver in November 2022 ended with one of the passengers being killed after members of the group shot into the car as the driver fled, according to court records.

Most of the carjackings and the murder occurred in Baltimore city, however the group is charged in Baltimore County. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Organized Crime Unit sought the indictments under the state’s gang statute, meaning the cases could be filed in any jurisdiction where offenses occurred.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland Attorney General, Baltimore Police say local gang behind dozens of carjackings

