The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating a “targeted and isolated” shooting in Towson that left at least one person dead and nine others injured.

The shooting unfolded around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Loch Raven Boulevard at the intersection with White Oak Avenue, a normally quiet neighborhood ringed with brick row houses decked out with twinkling lights and blow-up Santa Clauses.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Towson shooting leaves 1 dead, 9 others injured

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.