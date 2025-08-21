Baltimore County Council members stand by Crandell after drunken police encounter video released

Members of the Baltimore County Council are rallying around Councilman Todd Crandell, f ollowing the release on Wednesday by county police of a June 2024 video showing Crandell clearly drunk, possessing a gun, and being belligerent with officers.

In a statement after the video was released, County Executive Kathy Klausmeier urged Crandell and other members of the council to “make difficult decisions that are in the best interest of constituents.”

Councilman David Marks, a Republican, calls Klausmeier’s statement perplexing.

Marks asked, “What is she proposing? The charter does not allow for a council member to be removed.”

Marks said it’s up to Crandell, a Republican, to decide whether he should resign, but added he is attending council meetings and his staff is dealing with constituent issues.

Councilman Julian Jones, a Democrat, said he believes Crandell should remain in office.

“As long as he takes the appropriate steps to continue to be sober then I don’t think he should resign,” Jones said. “But that’s up to him and his constituents.”

Council Chairman Mike Ertel, a Democrat, said he does not think Crandell should resign, saying he is doing his job as a county councilman and deserves another chance.

“We’ve all spent a lot of time around him,” Ertel said. “We see the struggle he’s had and the recovery he’s had as well, including admitting, talking about this on the dais in public about his struggles with substance abuse.”

Both Ertel and Jones said they spoke with Crandell Wednesday after the video was released.

“I think he’s doing the best he can given the circumstances,” Jones said. “I’ve seen other friends end up harming themselves so I was concerned.”

“He’s obviously upset,” Ertel said. “A person who is not an elected would go through this more in private.”

Ertel added, “He’s a public figure and unfortunately it goes with the territory.”

Crandell has not returned a request for comment.

The council members called the video raw, powerful and sad to watch and that’s what’s most important now is for Crandell to continue getting treatment for his alcoholism.

“So many people in our community and society face this issue,” Councilman Izzy Patoka, a Democrat said. “Todd is a decent human being and a decent person. I’m just sorry to see him go through this.”

Councilman Pat Young, a Democrat, did not return a request for comment. Councilman Wade Kach, a Republican, was unavailable.