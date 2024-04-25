© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ex-athletic director framed principal with AI-generated voice, police say

The Baltimore Banner | By Kristen Griffith,
Justin Fenton
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
The principal of Pikesville High School was investigated after audio purporting to be his voice circulated on social media. Police have charged the former athletic director who they say faked the recording. (The Baltimore Banner)
The Baltimore Banner
The principal of Pikesville High School was investigated after audio purporting to be his voice circulated on social media. Police have charged the former athletic director who they say faked the recording.

Baltimore County Police arrested Pikesville High School’s former athletic director Thursday morning and charged him with using artificial intelligence to impersonate Principal Eric Eiswert, leading the public to believe Eiswert made racist and antisemitic comments behind closed doors.

Dazhon Darien, 31, was charged with disrupting school activities, after investigators determined Darien faked Eiswert’s voice and circulated the audio on social media in January, according to the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office. Darien’s nickname, DJ, was among the names mentioned in the audio clips he allegedly faked.

“The audio clip ... had profound repercussions,” police wrote in charging documents. “It not only led to Eiswert’s temporary removal from the school but also triggered a wave of hate-filled messages on social media and numerous calls to the school. The recording also caused significant disruptions for the PHS staff and students.”

He is also charged with theft and retaliating against a witness, related to alleged illicit payments he made to a school athletics coach, as well as stalking, prosecutors said.

The story continues at The Baltimore Banner: Ex-athletic director framed principal with AI-generated voice, police say

WYPR and The Baltimore Banner have a joint operating agreement that allows the nonprofit organizations to work collaboratively to deliver quality journalism across the region. To learn more about the partnership, click here.
Tags
The Baltimore Banner Baltimore CountyBaltimore County SchoolsBaltimore County PoliceCrimeCriminal JusticeeducatorsEducationstudentsArtificial IntelligenceSchool Safety
Kristen Griffith
See stories by Kristen Griffith
Justin Fenton
See stories by Justin Fenton
Related Content
Load More