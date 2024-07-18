© 2024 WYPR
The Baltimore County Police Chief's summer crime plan

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 18, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Robert McCullough, police chief for Baltimore County, said that testing SAFE Kits that have gone cold is a priority. Photo by Wambui Kamau/WYPR.
Wambui Kamau
/
WYPR
Robert McCullough, police chief for Baltimore County, speaks to media in November 2023 about tackling a backlog of SAFE Kits.

Today, a conversation with Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

McCullough is a longtime veteran of the force, having served in several senior leadership roles, including Bureau Chief of Criminal Investigations and Eastern Patrol Division Commander before being named Police Chief last year.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski cited those decades of experience when McCullough’s nomination was announced in April 2023. How has the police chief's first year gone? And as crime falls dramatically in the county, what's his plan going forward?

