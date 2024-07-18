The Baltimore County Police Chief's summer crime plan

Today, a conversation with Baltimore County Police Chief Robert McCullough.

McCullough is a longtime veteran of the force, having served in several senior leadership roles, including Bureau Chief of Criminal Investigations and Eastern Patrol Division Commander before being named Police Chief last year.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski cited those decades of experience when McCullough’s nomination was announced in April 2023. How has the police chief's first year gone? And as crime falls dramatically in the county, what's his plan going forward?