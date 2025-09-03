2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Balt Co Police Chief McCullough on fighting crime, assisting ICE

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
McCullough
Baltimore County Police Department
Robert McCullough, a 37-year veteran of the force, was tapped to lead the Baltimore County Police Department in April 2023 by then-County Exec Johnny Olszewski.

Tom's guest today is Robert McCullough, the Baltimore County Chief of Police.

In 2021, Chief McCullough retired after 35 years with the County Police Department.

Two years later, he came out of retirement to lead the agency that serves Maryland's third-largest jurisdiction. He is the first African American to serve as the county’s top cop.

Chief Robert McCullough joins Tom in Studio A.

Join us live by email at [email protected], or call us at 410.662.8780.

(Audio for this segment will be posted this afternoon)

Midday
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
