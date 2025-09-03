Balt Co Police Chief McCullough on fighting crime, assisting ICE

Tom's guest today is Robert McCullough, the Baltimore County Chief of Police.

In 2021, Chief McCullough retired after 35 years with the County Police Department.

Two years later, he came out of retirement to lead the agency that serves Maryland's third-largest jurisdiction. He is the first African American to serve as the county’s top cop.

Chief Robert McCullough joins Tom in Studio A.

