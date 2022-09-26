A Baltimore Public Schools Update from City & County School Leaders

It’s Midday on Education. Students in Baltimore City and Baltimore County, as well as throughout the state, have been back at the books for about a month now. As is our custom, we like to check in with school leaders at the beginning of the school year to see how the academic year is going so far.

Tom's first guest is Dr. Sonja Santelises. She was appointed CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools in 2016, making her the longest-serving schools chief in the City in the past 30 years. Dr. Santelises joins us on Zoom…

Later in the hour, Tom speaks with Dr. Darryl L. Williams, the Superintendent of Schools for Baltimore County Public Schools. He was appointed to his position on May 21, 2019, by the County Board of Education. Dr. Williams also joins us on Zoom.

Dr. Sonja Santelises, President and CEO of Baltimore City Piublic Schools; Dr. Darryl Williams, Superintendent of Schools for Baltimore County Public Schools. (photos courtesy BCPS/BCoPS)

We won't be taking phone calls, but we welcome your emails and Tweets…

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.