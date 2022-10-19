© 2022 WYPR
midday-logo-square-large1400_with_wypr.jpg
Midday

BaltCo Schools update: Baltimore Banner reporter Kristen Griffith

Published October 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
Kristen-griffith-Banner credit_Kirk McKoy_CROP_SCALED2.png
Kristen Griffith is an education reporter with The Baltimore Banner. (photo by Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

We're focusing on Baltimore County today on Midday

Tom's next guest is Kristen Griffith, a former Carroll County Times reporter who currently covers education in Baltimore County for WYPR's partner news organization, The Baltimore Banner. 

She helps us size up the roster of candidates for the Baltimore County School Board, and discusses some of the key issues facing the county school system, from transit to student safety.

Kristen Griffith joins us on Zoom

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

