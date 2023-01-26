BCPS Supt. Williams to step down: Analysis from WYPR's John Lee

The Baltimore County Public School System has had four different superintendents in the last ten years. And sometime later this year, they’ll have another one.

Dr. Darryl Williams, who's been on the job since May, 2019, and who has been facing increasing pressures from the County Council and several community groups, announced Monday that he will not pursue a renewal of his contract. He will leave the system at the end of June.

WYPR News reporter John Lee, who covers Baltimore County, provides analysis of the Williams departure, and what's next for BCPS.

