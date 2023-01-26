© 2023 WYPR
BCPS Supt. Williams to step down: Analysis from WYPR's John Lee

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersMalarie Pinkard-PierreRob Sivak
Published January 26, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST
darryl_williams.jpg
John Lee
/
Darryl L. Williams was appointed superintendent of schools for Baltimore County Public Schools on May 21, 2019, by the Board of Education. Williams announced on January 23rd that he would not seek a second term when his contract expires on June 30. (WYPR photo)

The Baltimore County Public School System has had four different superintendents in the last ten years. And sometime later this year, they’ll have another one.

Dr. Darryl Williams, who's been on the job since May, 2019, and who has been facing increasing pressures from the County Council and several community groups, announced Monday that he will not pursue a renewal of his contract. He will leave the system at the end of June.

WYPR News reporter John Lee, who covers Baltimore County, provides analysis of the Williams departure, and what's next for BCPS.

John Lee joins Tom in Studio A…

You questions and comments are welcome!
Call 410.662.8780 Email: [email protected]
Or Tweet us: @MiddayWYPR.

Audio will be posted here later this afternoon.

Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl WilliamsBaltimore County SchoolsEducationBaltimore County Board of EducationBaltimore County CouncilBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski
