Hello Yarbrough, goodbye Williams as Baltimore County officially appoints new superintendent

The Board of Education for Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) unanimously approved Dr. Miriam Yarbrough’s contract during Tuesday's board meeting. The incoming superintendent will begin her four-year term on July 1, 2023 earning $310,000 per year… a 6.89% increase from her predecessor.

“I look forward to working closely with all members of Team BCPS to provide a world-class education for our 111,000 students, improve climate and operational efficiency, and build upon the strengths of our school system,” said Dr. Yarbrough, in a statement.

During the hours-long meeting, attendees also thanked outgoing superintendent, Dr. Darryl Williams, for his service.

Courtesy of Baltimore County Public Schools / After a tumultuous four years as the head of the 22nd largest school district in the country, Dr. Williams told a packed room he is ”looking forward to the next chapter of his life.”

“There’s a quote by Pablo Coelho,” said Williams. “‘If you're brave enough to say goodbye, life will reward you with a new hello.’ I'm looking forward to my new hello.”

Williams, who began leading BCPS in 2019, chose not to renew his contract in January. His last day is June 30.

Throughout his tenure, Williams contended with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, busing challenges and a ransomware attack. He also faced criticism for his leadership style, with stakeholders accusing him of poor communication.

But those critics put grievances aside Tuesday night, instead giving Williams flowers.

His farewell began with a citation and portrait from the Board of Education, followed by another from the General Assembly. In total, Williams received three citations, with the final one from the Baltimore County branch of the NAACP.

“Dr. Williams lengthened the school day to provide additional time for learning, as well as expanded academic resources and support to students during the school day, after school on Saturdays, and through summer programs,” read Robin Harvey, vice chair of the school board.

“Under his leadership BCPS has expanded access to dual enrollment and tuition free programs at the Community College of Baltimore County for all high school students,” Harvey continued. “[He] made significant gains in Advanced Placement Exam participation and performance.”

After receiving his awards, Williams made a bold speech in which he addressed students, parents, staff and other stakeholders.

“Continue to stay involved and check your child's performance,” he told parents. “Please keep them involved in clubs and extracurricular activities. Monitor please their social media and their circle of friends,” said Williams.

Delegate Cheryl Pasteur, a former school board member, presented Williams with the citation from Maryland’s General Assembly. She said Williams’ departure was “a tale of two emotions. My pleasure and my sadness.”

“You chose to rise above the negativity and begin your new chapter leaving behind a legacy which includes new schools,” said the Democrat. “Albeit [test] scores are not where we want them to be. You leave, giving us a future filled with hope.”

Dr. Danita Tolson, president of the NAACP, also remarked on Dr. Williams temperament.

“You are a perfect example of when they go low, we go high,” said Tolson.

Cindy Sexton, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County (TABCO), added that Williams helped her grow as a leader.

In his parting words, he urged the school board to show their support for Yarbrough.

“Understand the important role you have with governance,” said Williams. “It is the collective body that will help the superintendent and system move the needle in the right direction. There's no I in team. Don't be swayed by the political pressures.”

The superintendent says he will remain in the area.