Former Baltimore County Attorney and School Board Chair Ed Gilliss dies

A former leader of both Baltimore County’s school board and planning board has died.

Ed Gilliss was 69.

Gilliss also served as Baltimore County Attorney.

Robert Latshaw, who knew Gilliss for 40 years, said he died Sunday of a heart attack hours after they had had brunch together.

Latshaw said he was shocked, adding that when he last saw him he was “typical Ed.”

Latshaw said, “Nobody I know has said a cross word about Ed Gilliss.”

County Executive Johnny Olszewski in a statement said Gilliss “worked tirelessly to uphold justice and ensure that every resident could access world-class education opportunities.”

Gilliss served on the school board from 2013-2018. He was chair from 2016-2018. He led the board through the 2017 resignation of School Superintendent Dallas Dance, who later pleaded guilty to four counts of perjury.

Gilliss was chair of the Baltimore County Planning Board from 2008-2013. He was the county attorney from 2001-2004.

“Ed had lots of integrity and intelligence,” said former councilman Tom Quirk. “He was a true gentleman and a nice guy to work with.”

“Ed was a consummate professional, whether in the courtroom or assisting the county on important boards and commissions,” said Councilman David Marks.

Gillis was a partner in the Towson law firm Royston, Mueller, McLean & Reid.

“Just a lovable guy,” said Latshaw. “One of a kind.”