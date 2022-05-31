Governor’s veto blocks Baltimore County school board student member from budget votes

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed legislation Friday that would have given the student member of the Baltimore County School Board the authority to vote on the school system’s $2.4 billion budget.

“Student board members play a valuable role in the process, but this bill overreaches by proposing to include those members in matters relating to capital and operating budgets,” Hogan said in a written statement.

Supporters of the legislation argued that the student member is in the classroom and sees firsthand what is needed in county schools.

The legislation’s sponsor, Democratic Delegate Eric Ebersole said in a tweet that the issue will be back.

“His veto reflects the lack of faith in the young adults,” Ebersole wrote.