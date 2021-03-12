-
Saturday is World Mental Health Day in what has been a particularly difficult year for many Americans. Dr. Asha Patton-Smith, a psychiatrist at Kaiser…
-
There are a surprisingly high number of grandparents raising grandchildren here in Baltimore City. What persistent societal problems have contributed to…
-
Kik. Whisper. Yik Yak. Social media apps like these help teens and tweens connect in a digital world. Social media can broaden horizons, and help young…
-
Strengthening Families is an approach to promoting healthy family functioning. Taken together, protective and promotive factors increase the probability…
-
From birth, children are intensely engaged in learning how to learn. They are propelled by motivation, attitudes, and habits that experts call "approaches…
-
November 6, 2013Preschool plays an important role in preparing children to succeed in kindergarten. Publicly funded pre-K helps ensure that children of…
-
November 13, 2013From birth to age five, children experience a surge in brain growth and cognitive ability that sets the framework for all future…
-
November 27, 2013You often hear it said that “Children are resilient” – but perhaps not as resilient as we’d like to believe. There is staggering evidence…