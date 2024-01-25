© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
On The Record

Servers make much of their money from tips. A Maryland proposal might change that.

By Sheilah Kast,
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 25, 2024 at 11:58 AM EST
Visitor7, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Many minimum wage workers in Maryland are seeing bigger paychecks this month. Legislation boosting the state’s minimum wage went into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

But the situation is different for tipped workers, like restaurant staff or bartenders.

Tipped workers receive a base pay as little as $3.63 an hour, though employers are required to make up the difference if a tipped worker's base wage plus tips equal less than $15 an hour.

However, some tipped workers and labor advocates are pushing to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, and legislation has been filed in both houses of the General Assembly to do that.

We speak with the chief sponsor of the House bill, Democratic Del. Adrian Boafo, and Mahkaylah Monroe, a waiter at an Outback Steakhouse in Laurel, Maryland.

We also talk to opponents of the bill, who argue a raised minimum wage is unnecessary and might endanger the tips waiters and bartenders rely on.

Marshall Weston is President and CEO of the Restaurant Association of Maryland, an advocate for the hospitality and food service industry. We also speak to Alex McCrimmon, a server at the Clyde’s American Restaurant and Bar in Rockville, Maryland.

Tags
On The Record WYPR ProgramsOn the RecordlaborRestaurantsRestaurant Association of Maryland
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for On The Record.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes