New minimum wage, biomarker coverage, and spam calls headline laws taking effect in Maryland Jan. 1

The minimum wage in Maryland will go to $15 an hour on New Year’s Day, a year earlier than initially planned. It’s one of three laws that take effect at the beginning of 2024 in the state.

SB 555 - Fair Wage Act

The quicker adoption of the $15 minimum wage was approved by the General Assembly during its annual session in 2023 at the behest of new Governor Wes Moore. Previously, the minimum wage was not supposed to reach $15 an hour for most employers until 2025. Businesses with less than 15 workers were exempt until July 2026. The move fulfills one of Moore’s campaign promises.

SB805 / HB1217 - Biomarker testing coverage

Health insurers in Maryland - except Medicaid - will be required to cover biomarker testing starting January 1. Biomarkers according to the National Cancer Institute are genes, proteins, and other substances that provide information about cancer. Testing for biomarkers can not only detect cancer, but also help formulate treatment plans. It's been increasingly effective in recent years in doing both. Biomarker testing can be expensive, with the state using an estimate that each test costs $1,700. Medicaid will start covering biomarker testing in Maryland on July 1, 2025. That plan falls under the state budget, and leaders wanted more information on how much testing costs before setting aside the money to cover it.

SB90 / HB37 - Stop The Spam Calls Act

Puts new restrictions on telephone solicitations in Maryland. The law essentially bars the use of automated systems to make such calls to:

solicit persons to purchase, lease, or rent goods or services;

offer a gift or prize;

conduct a poll;

or request survey information if the results will be used directly to solicit persons to purchase, lease, or rent goods or service

Those caught violating the law face a fine of $1,000 for the first offense, and up to $5,000 for each subsequent offense.